Investigation underway after social media threat made toward Newport News high school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A joint investigation is underway after a threatening social media message was made toward Menchville High School, a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools told News 3.

School administrators were notified of the threat late Tuesday night. Newport News Police were informed of the threat and are part of the investigation.

Menchville High Principal Bobby Surry said regardless of whether the threat was a prank or not, officials are taking the post very seriously. There was an additional police presence and other security measures at place at the school Wednesday.

Surry sent the following message to families Wednesday morning:

Good morning Menchville family. This is Bobby Surry. Late last night, an unconfirmed threat targeting our school was posted to social media. While this may be a prank, we are taking this post very seriously. We are working with the police department and the school division leadership team to determine who made the post. If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please let us know. To support us, we will have additional police presence and other security measures in place today. While we are taking precautions, we will not allow this malicious action to influence or define us. I am looking forward to a smooth and productive day of teaching and learning. ​ I appreciate your support and understanding, and I will continue to keep you informed.

