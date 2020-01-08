Ice cream manufacturer recalls non-dairy dessert due to undeclared milk allergen

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is voluntarily recalling three batches of its Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints because they may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was initiated after a customer complained of an allergic reaction.

Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert was distributed nationwide in grocery stores, in Jeni’s scoop shops, and online at jenis.com in pint packages, the FDA said.

The recalled pints can be identified with the following batch codes on the underside of the pint container: 19-016, 19-086 and 19-154. The company pulled the flavor from its scoop shop offerings.

No other Jeni’s products are impacted.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to dispose of the pint and send a photo showing the batch code to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for an exchange or full refund.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams can be contacted at 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as by email at contact@jenis.com.