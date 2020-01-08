× Glacier National Park to remove all ‘glaciers will be gone by 2020’ signs

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park is removing signs that state all glaciers will be melted by 2020.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen explained that since the early 2000s scientists have reflected and analyzed data stating glaciers would recede by 2020.

She told MTN News that the latest research shows shrinking, but in ways much more complex than what was predicted. Because of this, the park must update all signs around the park stating all glaciers will be melted by 2020.

The sign at St. Mary’s Visitor Center was removed in May of 2019 and other signs will be removed around the park as budgets permit.

Kurzmen says Glacier National Park will work with the US Geological Survey to monitor the glaciers and update the remainder of the signs as necessary.

The article was originally written by KPAX staff.