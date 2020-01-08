× First Warning Forecast: Coldest day on tap Thursday, then a big warm up

High pressure will continue to build in tonight and Thursday. That will keep our skies clear and our conditions dry. It will be one of our coldest nights we’ve had in awhile. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and low 30s. Some areas will have wind chills in the teens. BRRR!

After a frigid start Thursday, temperatures will only warm to the low and mid 40s. This is one of the coldest days we’ve had in awhile and temperatures will actually be a bit below normal for this time of. Rain chances will remain low and skies will be sunny. Not quite as cold overnight with temperatures in the mid 30s.

High pressure will move offshore Friday and temperatures will warm up. It will be a big difference from our highs in the 40s on Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s. Clouds will increase a bit throughout the day. Temperatures will stay mild overnight due to the cloud cover. Expect lows in the low 50s.

We’re tracking a big warmup just in time for your weekend. Highs on Saturday will warm to the low and mid 70s! That is well above normal for this time of year. The record high for Norfolk is 75° set back in 1974. Skies will be overcast throughout the day as a cold front approaches. Conditions are looking dry. Another mild night due to the clouds with temperatures falling to the low 60s. Rain will move in early Sunday morning. We are keeping a 50/50 shot for showers with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

An area of low pressure will approach Monday through midweek, bringing a chance of showers and highs in the low 60s.

