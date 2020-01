VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a fire at the Comfort Suites hotel at the Oceanfront on Wednesday.

Reports say a fire was located ‘inside the roof’ while renovations were in process.

The fire was relatively small and has been put out, police say.

Crews are currently cleaning up the scene and no one was hurt or injured.

There may be some water damage to the rooms below the fire when crews were in the process of putting a fire out.