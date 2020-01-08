Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Could Hampton Roads support casinos in three local cities?

A new study says yes.

A consulting firm, The Innovation Group, spearheaded the study and presented their findings before the Hampton City Council on Wednesday.

Hampton is just the latest city to consider building a casino. The study found that gaming would bring revenue and profitability to the city.

The group also looked at three different scenarios:

A casino only in Hampton, on the Peninsula A Hampton casino, plus Portsmouth A Hampton casino, plus Portsmouth and Norfolk

In each scenario, they found the gaming facility would bring major dollars to the 757.

President of The Innovation Group Michael Soll said, "In Hampton, the opportunity - particularly at a site like the Coliseum site or a site that already has existing infrastructure and other amenities - it adds to the viability; it adds to the economic impact."

Soll said the area can handle no more than three casinos, but two would be ideal.

This is all based on if the General Assembly legalizes gaming.

The Innovation Group also did much of the economic modeling for the JLARC state report.