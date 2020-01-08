Boater dies after vessel sinks in Pamlico Sound, Coast Guard searching for others

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. – The Coast Guard is looking for two boaters from a vessel that sank Tuesday. The Coast Guard pulled two mariners from the water on Tuesday night and one of those boaters has died.

The Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center received a distress signal from an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) from fishing vessel, Papa’s Girl.

A lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and a helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City responded to signal.

Once on scene, the aircrew found two of the four crew members and transferred them to Sentara Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.

Both mariners rescued suffered from hypothermia.

One mariner required CPR and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the Coast Guard said.

A first light search was conducted Wednesday morning to find the other two crew members.

“This is a rough case and as we continue to search, our thoughts are with the families of the mariners,” said Matthew Brooks, search and rescue coordinator for the case. “We’re grateful for the EPIRB that was activated during the case, which enabled us to get resources on-scene as quickly as possible. A properly registered EPIRB is a vital and highly-recommended piece of equipment for mariners to have on their vessels.”