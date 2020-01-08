20 cats found living in Virginia Beach storage facility in need of new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Twenty cats were found living in a Virginia Beach storage facility.

Now, the city’s adoption center is hoping to find them all new forever homes.

“They are becoming more confident,” Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center Supervisor Jessica Wilde explained.

Cats lying around in their colony cage Wednesday are just some of 20 brought into the center Monday.

That confidence building as they get adjusted to their new, temporary home.

“Yesterday they were all a little bit scared and overwhelmed. These cats were loved cats; they were well-cared for, and sometimes you just end up in a situation where it is beyond your ability,” Wilde explained.

It’s a situation that ended with Virginia Beach Animal Control finding all 20 cats living in a storage unit.

“There is a little bit of a shock factor when you have so many cats,” she detailed.

Management at the adoption center told News 3 the cats ended up in the storage facility after their owner lost her home.

They said the owner was keeping them there.

“It was a pretty sad situation. Unfortunately, the owner had lost her home and needed to relinquish them to us,” Widle mentioned.

Staff here said they all have been vetted and are ready to be adopted out.

“We offer them a lot of hidey boxes so they have the chance to decompress a little bit. We don’t want to force them into being out and about all the time,” Wilde described.

The cats vary in age, size and color.

We did reached out to Animal Control to see if the owner was living with cats and how she lost the home.

They said the case is still under investigation.