William & Mary men’s basketball squad named national team of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (Tribe Athletics) – After winning three road games over a six-day span to kick off league play, William & Mary men’s basketball was named the Division I National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Tribe became the first team in the 35-year history of the Colonial Athletic Association to start league play 3-0 with all three wins on the road. W&M opened the week with a win at Elon on Dec. 30 and then picked up the program’s first Northeast road sweep.

The Green and Gold rolled to an 88-61 win over CAA preseason favorite Hofstra on Jan. 2, posting the second-largest margin of victory on the road in the Tribe’s league history. W&M closed out the week with a thrilling 66-64 win over previous league unbeaten Northeastern on Jan. 4 thanks to Nathan Knight’s tough lay-up with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Playing 12 of its first 16 games away from home, the Tribe sits at 11-5 on the season and leads the country with seven road victories. With its wins last week, W&M opened CAA play 3-0 for just the fifth time in program history. The Tribe moved into the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 for the first time since 2016, coming in at No. 25 on Monday.

Along with the team honors, Knight, who leads the country with 12 double-doubles, was selected as the CAA Player of the Week for a league-leading third time this season and tied a school record with his sixth award overall. He averaged 21 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last week, including back-to-back double-doubles in the victories at Hofstra and Northeastern.

The Tribe returns home to welcome UNCW on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. The game will be the program’s annual Shoeless Showdown, teaming with C&F Bank and Chick-fil-A to raise awareness for children and adults in the area in need of shoes. Fans who donate a pair of new shoes will receive FREE admission to Thursday’s game, a coupon for a FREE Chick-fil-A sandwich, $10 coupon toward a new C & F Bank checking account and 2 FREE tickets to an upcoming Tribe game (on Jan. 25 vs. Towson or Feb. 13 vs. Drexel). Donations will be made to Williamsburg FISH, Inc, and are also accepted at any C&F Bank in the Williamsburg area.

W&M closes out the weekend with Charleston in Kaplan Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.