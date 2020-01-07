× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in and winds ramping up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain moving in today… Don’t forget your umbrella! Clouds will build in through the first half of today with rain moving in this afternoon to early evening. The mostly likely window for rain will be 3 PM to 6 PM. Most areas will see about 0.1” of rain. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s this afternoon. Showers and clouds will clear out tonight as winds ramp up. Gusts to 30+ mph are possible tonight.

Cooler air will move in for midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. It will feel almost 10 degrees cooler with strong west winds gusting to 30+ mph. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on Thursday with clouds building in through the day.

A big warm up and showers return as we approach the weekend. More clouds will move in for Friday with highs in the mid 60s. We will warm to the 70s on Saturday with a chance for showers.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/SW 5-15

Tonight: Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 7th

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

