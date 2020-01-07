Suspect accused of stealing $13,000 worth of fragrances from Suffolk Ulta store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk Ulta store is short roughly $13,000 in merchandise.

According to investigators, the same person has robbed the store on three different occasions and is still on the loose.

The robberies happened at the store in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

Suffolk Police tell News 3 the incidents happened on August 29, 2019, October 14, 2019, and December 7, 2019.

In each instance, the suspect enters the store, grabs fragrances and leaves within an approximate one-minute timeframe.

He is wanted for several Grand Larceny incidents at various Ulta locations across Hampton Roads, according to police.

Now, police need your help finding that subject, who is pictured above.

The store's general manager had no comment.

We reached out to their corporate office, who tells us:

We are aware of this matter, and cooperating with local authorities. We refer you to them for any questions about the investigation.

If you have seen him, call the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).