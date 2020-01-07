Suspect accused of stealing $13,000 worth of fragrances from Suffolk Ulta store

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk Ulta store is short roughly $13,000 in merchandise.
According to investigators, the same person has robbed the store on three different occasions , and is still on the loose.
The robberies happened at the store in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.
Suffolk Police tell News 3 the incidents happened on August 29, 2019, October 14, 2019, and December 7, 2019.
In each instance, the suspect enters the store, grabs fragrances, and leave within an approximate one-minute time-frame.
He is wanted for several Grand Larceny incidents at various Ulta locations across Hampton Roads, according to police.
Now, police need your help finding that subject.
He is described as a black male, approximately 6’0”, and weighing 155 pounds.
If you have seen him, call the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line.