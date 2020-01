Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Winter is a good time to remember the importance of electrical safety, especially as winter storms threaten to knock down power lines and create slippery roads. Bonita Billingsley Harris and Mike Powers from Dominion Energy join us with tips for preparing for winter storm season and discuss what to do to avoid danger from live wires down by branches and trees.

