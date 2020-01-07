Police in Suffolk looking for man wanted for assault and battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police in Suffolk need help from the community to find a man wanted on several charges including assault and battery.

They're looking for Trucker Wiggins of Charles St. in Suffolk.

According to police, he's wanted for: destruction of property, assault and battery of a family member, robbery and two counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.