Police in Suffolk looking for man wanted for assault and battery

Posted 5:15 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:41PM, January 7, 2020

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police in Suffolk need help from the community to find a man wanted on several charges including assault and battery.

Trucker Wiggins (Photo: Suffolk Police)

They're looking for Trucker Wiggins of Charles St. in Suffolk.

According to police, he's wanted for: destruction of property, assault and battery of a family member, robbery and two counts of revocation of a suspended sentence.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.