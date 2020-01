NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are currently investigating a shooting, Tuesday afternoon.

Following the shooting a woman was taken to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The call for the shooting came in at 1:15 p.m.

The incident took place in the 1100 block of Holt Street.

Police ask if you have any information on this shooting to please submit a tip or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

