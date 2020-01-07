James City County Police looking for woman wanted for failure to appear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - Police in James City County need help from the community to find a woman who they say didn't show up to court for charges she's facing.

They're trying to find Samantha Lathrop, 29.

According to James City County police, she's wanted for failure to appear on charges of destruction of property and assault and battery.

Her last known address is on Spring West which is near Lafayette High School.

If you know where she is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.