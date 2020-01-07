× First Warning Forecast: Very cold start, sunshine and wind

Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 30s overnight. It will actually feel like the 20s though thanks to a westerly wind at 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Drying out and cooling down on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows near 30. This will be one of our coldest nights we’ve had in awhile. Wind chills could dip into the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday. Highs will be colder with highs in the mid 40s. This is actually a bit below normal for this time of year. The cold temperatures won’t last for long though. Temperatures will start trending warmer to end the work week. Expect highs in the mid 60s. Skies will be overcast throughout the day Friday.

Clouds will stick around on Saturday, with just a 20 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will soar to the low 70s. A better chance for showers on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s. An unsettled stretch of weather will continue to start the work week.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.