Firefighters put out rooftop HVAC fire at Chesapeake restaurant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at an Applebee’s in the Western Branch section of the city Tuesday night.

The call for a report of smoke and flames coming from the restaurant located at 4132 Portsmouth Boulevard came in at 6:08 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene six minutes later to find smoke coming from the restaurant. A further investigation revealed that a rooftop HVAC unit was on fire.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the rooftop HVAC unit and extinguished the fire at 6:35 p.m.

Smoke damage was widespread throughout the restaurant, which is currently closed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.