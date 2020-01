PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A space heater caused a fire in Portsmouth Tuesday morning.

City officials said around 1 a.m., fire crews responded to the 90 block of Manley Street.

When they got there a single family home had light smoke showing.

A fire was put out by 1:05 a.m., and officials said no injuries were reported.

After investigating the cause was found to be accidental due to an electrical space heater in the living room.