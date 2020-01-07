Police say grenades found near Hampton home were ‘inert’; Roadways have reopened

HAMPTON, Va. – Crews from Langley Air Force Base were called to a house after a possible ‘training grenades’ were found.

The call for the incident came in around 11:48 p.m. after contractor found something they thought was an explosive in the backyard of the house.

Officials say it’s not uncommon to find inactive ordinances but that the devices found were inert.

Lasalle Avenue was closed from Kenmore Drive to Chesapeake Avenue but has since been reopened.

Langley Explosive Ordnance Disposal was on the scene to investigate.

There are no further details at this time.

Hampton Police and @HamptonVAFire are on scene investigating what is believed to be a training grenade in a home in the first block of LaSalle Ave. Langley EOD is on scene to verify. pic.twitter.com/708TzHU6YL — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) January 7, 2020

