Chili’s has $5 Patron margaritas all month long

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

If drinking more margaritas is on your list of New Year’s resolutions but don’t want to break out your own blender , Chili’s is here to help.

The restaurant chain is continuing its $5 margarita of the month program in 2020 — meaning Chili’s will offer a new margarita every month of the year for just $5!

First up for January is a Patron margarita , made with Premium Patron Silver Tequila, triple sec and their fresh sour mix, which is made fresh in-house every day. The drink will be served all day, every day until Jan. 31.

While Chili’s doesn’t say what flavors we can expect each month just yet, they did post a small tease on their website , saying we’ll be able to try cherry and peach margaritas, and Deep Eddy Vodka and 1800 Tequila.

This is not this first year for the margarita of the month program. Chili’s bid 2019 farewell with a recap of the specialty margs from this past year’s program, which included the Cherry Blossom, the Southern Back Porch, Tito Cosmo ‘ Rita and the Fangtastic ‘Rita to celebrate Halloween:

It was a big year for margaritas at Chili’s. We have a feeling 2020 will be even bigger. #NewYearNewMargaritas pic.twitter.com/H1MgVN8H0x — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) December 30, 2019

While not part of the margarita of the month program, Chili’s will also be introducing a second special margarita in February.

Their new Frosé Rita will officially become a permanent addition to the menu on Feb. 17. A Chili’s representative says the drink will be made with Svedka vodka, strawberry purée and rosé. The rim is lined with citrus sugar and garnished with a lime wedge. It will be $8.

Chili’s is also offering a three for $10 deal right now. For $10, you’ll get a non-alcoholic beverage, an appetizer and an entree. Appetizers include selected soups, salads or chips and salsa. Entree choices include bacon ranch chicken quesadillas, chicken crispers and, newly added, steak.

So you can get a drink, appetizer and a steak, then finish your outing with a Patron margarita for a total of just $15.

Will you be heading to your local Chili’s to try their $5 Patron margarita this January? Or is the Applebee’s $1 drink of the month more your style?

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money . Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.