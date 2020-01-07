Amtrak offers buy one, get one free fare tickets

Amtrak is offering customers the perfect opportunity to bring a friend for free on your next trip.

For a limited time only, Amtrak is offering a free ticket with the purchase of one for a loved one or friend on select routes in both coach and sleeping accommodations.

This offer is valid anytime from February 1 up until June 12 with certain blackout dates in the month of April and May.

Routes include New York to South Carolina; Washington, D.C. to Chicago and more.

Tickets go on sale January 7 through January 12.

For more information on the different routes offered for this promotion, click here.