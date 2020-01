Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As we embark on a brand new decade, our excitement for the tech that has been and the tech that will be continues to grow. Steve Greenberg, author of "Gadget Nation" shares some of this excitement as he previews some of the greatest gadgets from the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show happening right now in Las Vegas.

For more information visit stevegreenberg.tv/.