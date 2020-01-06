× Woman shot after bullet flies through North Carolina apartment wall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say a woman is in critical condition after a bullet fired from a neighboring apartment hit her in the head.

Police say at about noon on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2020, they responded to Hillcrest Apartments for a reported gunshot wound.

When police arrived they say they found a 19-year-old woman had been hit in the head by the bullet from an adjacent apartment.

She was taken to Mission Hospital and remains in critical condition but is stable.

Police say detectives executed a search warrant on the neighboring apartment and conducted a series of interviews throughout Saturday afternoon and night.

News 13 asked neighbors in the area on Sunday about the incident but no other information was provided.

Several people seemed gravely concerned though.

Lt. Sean Ardema with the Asheville Police Department further described the scene and the victim.

“Miraculously, she was alert and talking when she left Hillcrest Apartments,” Lt. Ardema said. “It’s our understanding, as of late last night she has been considered in critical condition yet stable.”

Lt. Ardema said they have brought people in for questioning.

They say this investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.