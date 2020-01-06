× What you can do to help in Australian wildfire crisis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va – The images out of Australia are heartbreaking. For weeks walls of smoke and fire have been terrorizing communities. More than 12 million acres have burned, that is three times the size of the California wildfires that occurred in 2018.

“If you can imagine with wildfires they move so fast, ” said Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director with the American Red Cross of Virginia.

23 people so far are confirmed dead, more than 1,400 homes flattened, 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals have perished.

“If you can imagine in the middle of the night you are stirred from your home forced to evacuated under unimaginable conditions and we have seen people driving through walls of fire,” explained McNamara.

The Australian Red Cross is leading the charge on the ground. News 3 spoke to Communications Director Jonathan McNamara of the Virginia Red Cross to get a sense of the large scale relief effort.

“So far over 1,200 res ponders are supporting over 69 evacuation centers,” said McNamara. The Red Cross is helping in facilities and also providing physiological aid to those displaced, giving them a place where they can get out and get safe and take stock of what will help next in their lives.”

The need for help is far from over, that’s where you can help even from thousands of miles away.

Here are a few options: