Watch out for possible water meter scam, Virginia Beach Public Utilities warns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Public Utilities is warning the public of a possible utility scam.

Monday, the City of Virginia Beach says the department was made aware of a letter delivered to residents claiming that a third-party company will need to access their homes for water meter maintenance. The letter asks residents to leave their doors unlocked, deactivate their alarm systems and crate their pets.

Public Utilities is urging residents to exercise caution.

Officials say water meters are located on the outside of properties in Virginia Beach, and they say the city will never request to enter a home to perform maintenance on a meter.

Residents should report suspicious people to Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-5000.

If you have any questions regarding Public Utilities work in your neighborhood, you can call (757) 385-4171.

