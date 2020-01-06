Virginia Beach pro golfer Marc Leishman pledges donations to brushfires in home country of Australia

Honolulu, HI – As Marc Leishman plays golf in Hawaii this week, he’ll be playing for his home country.

Leishman, a Virginia Beach resident, is from Warrnambool, Australia. His homeland is currently being devastated by bushfires.

The No. 28 ranked golfer in the world has pledged to donate $500 for every birdie and $1,000 for every eagle he records during this week’s PGA TOUR Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Begin Again Foundation, the organization founded by Marc and his wife Audrey, will also match every donation made up to $5,000. That money will go to support the Bushfire Disaster Appeal and WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.⁣⁣

Click HERE to donate through the Begin Again Foundation.