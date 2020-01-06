Virginia Beach to hold special session on 2nd Amendment ‘Constitutional City’ Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – This is the first time in two decades Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly. Governor Northam and other Democrats have promised changes to gun control.

Gun owners statewide have turned out to local meetings protesting potential infringement of their Second Amendment rights before the General Assembly would go back in session.

Monday night’s special session in Virginia Beach will be the latest.

A Second Amendment Sanctuary or Constitutional city, which the City of Virginia Beach calls it, means the local governments would not use local resources to prosecute anti-gun laws but state laws would still supersede the local governments.

There are many different opinions going around. Some are for a Constitutional city while others are wanting stricter gun laws.

Monday’s meeting is open to the public. Keep in mind, it’s expected to be another packed meeting.

The special session will be held at the Virginia Beach City Hall and it’s expected to get started around 6 p.m.

