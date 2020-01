Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Get A Clue" is a fast-paced, high energy clue game in which two teams compete to see who can successfully guess the most answer words before the time runs out. Actor and show host Rob Belushi joins us to talk about what we can expect from the show and his experience as the host.

"Get A Clue" premieres January 6th at 4:00 p.m. and airs weekdays on Game Show Network. Learn more at www.gsntv.com/.