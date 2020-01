Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chandler Nunnally and Steven Wahl from Act 3 Podcast join us to talk about some of their favorite and least favorite films of 2019. They discuss movies like "Rocketman" and "Gemini Man" and share some of their thoughts on the Golden Globe Awards.

Go to Act3Podcast.com for more or catch them on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.