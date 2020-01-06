Red Cross down to 3-day supply of type O blood, offers chance to win Super Bowl trip to all donors

The American Red Cross said they have a critical need for blood donors of all blood types, especially type O and platelet donors.

They added that right now, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood.

To help tackle the critical need, the Red Cross and the NFL are working together to offer one lucky winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami! Donors who give blood or platelets January 1-19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live.

One winner will get two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander – All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 to Feb. 3), and a $500 gift card for expenses.

According to the Red Cross, during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs. Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays when travel and holiday activities may make it challenging for many donors to give.

“Lifesaving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, Virginia Region Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”

Click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks.