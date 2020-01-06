Police warn of thieves stealing purses, wallets from parking lots of Chesapeake daycare centers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are warning residents of purses and wallets recently being stolen from parking lots of daycare centers.

The thieves are taking the victim’s credit cards and using them ‘quickly’ for large purchases, according to police.

Officials say you should take these valuable items into the daycare with you when dropping off and picking up your kids.

Locking your vehicles is the first layer of protection, but police say someone will break your window if they see something in your vehicle they want.

Drop-off and pick-up can be chaotic, but having a wallet stolen or a car window broken can be very expensive.