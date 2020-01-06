Police: Armed man robs Hampton Walgreens of prescription medication

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division says a man robbed a local Walgreens at gunpoint, and they need your help to find him.

Around 11:01 a.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call of a robbery that had just happened at the store located in the 3300 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

An investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded prescription medication. After receiving an undisclosed amount of medication, he fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male who was wearing a brown Afro-style wig, blue jeans, a black jacket and a surgical mask. There are no photos of the suspect at this time.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

