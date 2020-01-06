Police: Armed man robs Hampton Walgreens of prescription medication

Posted 9:37 pm, January 6, 2020, by

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division says a man robbed a local Walgreens at gunpoint, and they need your help to find him.

Around 11:01 a.m. Monday, dispatchers received a call of a robbery that had just happened at the store located in the 3300 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

An investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded prescription medication. After receiving an undisclosed amount of medication, he fled on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male who was wearing a brown Afro-style wig, blue jeans, a black jacket and a surgical mask. There are no photos of the suspect at this time.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.032959 by -76.418510.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.