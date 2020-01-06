× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today but rain returns tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, showers tomorrow… Temperatures will start in the 30s to low 40s this morning. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs warming to the mid 50s. Skies will remain clear this evening with clouds moving in overnight. Lows will return to the mid 30s tonight.

Some sunshine will sneak in tomorrow morning before clouds build in. Scattered showers will move in tomorrow afternoon to early evening. The mostly likely window for rain will be 3 PM to 6 PM. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s again tomorrow.

Cooler air will move in for midweek. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs near 50. It will feel cooler with strong west winds gusting to 30+ mph. Highs will struggle to reach 50 on Thursday with clouds building in through the day. A big warm up and showers return as we approach the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 6th

1996 Blizzard

2002 F0 Tornado: Somerset Co

2017 Snow/Sleet: 2-7” northeast North Carolina

