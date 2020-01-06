Hokies’ Deshawn McClease, Oscar Smith High School alumnus, announces he’s leaving for NFL Draft

Posted 10:13 pm, January 6, 2020

Deshawn McClease #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Boston College. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech running back Deshawn McClease says he’s leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

McClease, an Oscar Smith High School alumnus, made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound redshirt junior ran for 843 yards and seven touchdowns this season, including 126 yards and a touchdown in the Hokies’ 37-30 loss to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl.

In his tweet, McClease thanked the coaching staff for playing “a major role in my transition from a boy to the man I am now.”

