Hampton University alumna stars in new TLC series, ‘My Feet are Killing Me’

HAMPTON, Va. – A Hampton University alumna is now starring in a new nine-part TLC series following patients struggling in the foot department.

Dr. Ebonie Vincent, a 2009 Hampton University graduate, stars in the new TLC series, “My Feet Are Killing Me,” as a foot and ankle surgeon in Orange County, Calif.

The show will follow Dr. Vincent as she tackles everything from wart clusters, to toe amputations and foot reconstructions. Dr. Vincent helps these patients by performing surgery and being an open ear for the patients’ medical conditions.

“My Feet Are Killing Me” aired on TLC Thursday and features a range of patients, including one woman getting their sixth toe amputated and an athlete with two different sized feet.

