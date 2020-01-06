Grab your tickets for The Hampton Roads International Auto Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Hampton Roads International Auto Show is back again! Be sure to mark your calendars for Friday, January 11 through Sunday, January 13 for the annual auto show located at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

This event is the largest new vehicle auto show in Virginia, hosted by the Hampton Roads automobile Dealers Association to showcase all the new and exciting vehicles.

The Auto Show will start at 10 a.m., all through the weekend, and end at 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the show will end at 6 p.m.

Tickets are only $12 for adults and children twelve and under are free!

News 3 will have a booth there and you can visit us there all weekend. Also, if you stop by our booth Friday from 3 – 5 p.m., you can get a $3 ticket!

To grab your tickets and check out more information, click here.