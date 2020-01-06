× First Warning Forecast: Rain moves in Tuesday afternoon

Temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s overnight under mostly clear skies.

A few degrees cooler on Tuesday, with increasing clouds and increasing rain chances as a cold front approaches. This will bring rain chances by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the mid 50s. Rain will move out during the evening hours. Temperatures will dip into the mid 30 overnight.

Drying out and cooling down on Wednesday. Temperatures will actually struggle to get out of the 40s in most communities. This is actually seasonable for this time of year. Sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will be colder with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will start trending warmer to end the work week. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

Rain chances will increase on Saturday with mild temperatures in the low 70s. A few morning showers possible on Sunday, then we’ll dry out with highs in the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

