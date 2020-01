Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Local hair expert Lauren Archer joins us to discuss some common hair mistakes people make before and after working out. She explains proper gym hair care and what you can do to avoid greasy roots if you don’t have time to shower in between your 7:00 a.m. spin class and your 9:00 a.m. business meeting.

