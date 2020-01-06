Act 3 Podcast: Our favorite films of 2019

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

Holiday break is over and we’re back in full gear. This week we’re recapping the film of 2019. We’re hitting all the highs and lows and running down our favorite films of the year as well as some disappointments. Plus we’ve got news and we’re checking in on all the stuff that we have been watching so far this year. So go ahead and click the play button and check it out!

Time Codes:

Act One: News

01:45 – Sony’s “Uncharted” film loses director Travis Knight

06:25 – “WandaVision” coming to Disney+ earlier than expected, now coming later this year

09:30 – “Murder Mystery” tops Netflix’s most watched list

 

Act Two: What We’re Watching

13:25 – Chandler: Spies In Disguise

21:35 – Steven: Star Wars Episode IX, Little Women, The Witcher

 

Act Three: Looking Back At The Films Of 2019

29:00 – Our personal Top 5’s

48:15 – Some not so great movies

55:30 – Honorable Mentions

