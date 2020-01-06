Act 3 Podcast: Our favorite films of 2019

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

Holiday break is over and we’re back in full gear. This week we’re recapping the film of 2019. We’re hitting all the highs and lows and running down our favorite films of the year as well as some disappointments. Plus we’ve got news and we’re checking in on all the stuff that we have been watching so far this year. So go ahead and click the play button and check it out!

Click here for more episodes of the Act 3 Podcast.

Time Codes:

Act One: News

–01:45 – Sony’s “Uncharted” film loses director Travis Knight

–06:25 – “WandaVision” coming to Disney+ earlier than expected, now coming later this year

–09:30 – “Murder Mystery” tops Netflix’s most watched list

Act Two: What We’re Watching

–13:25 – Chandler: Spies In Disguise

–21:35 – Steven: Star Wars Episode IX, Little Women, The Witcher

Act Three: Looking Back At The Films Of 2019

–29:00 – Our personal Top 5’s

–48:15 – Some not so great movies

–55:30 – Honorable Mentions