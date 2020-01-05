Virginia Beach Representative Elaine Luria endorses Joe Biden ahead of 2020 Democratic primary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – U.S. Representative Elaine Luria is endorsing Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 Democratic primary.

Luria announced the endorsement Sunday night, and expresses Biden as the most prepared candidate to take on the election. In a tweet, Luria wrote, “I am proud to announce my support for @JoeBiden in the democratic presidential primary. A proven leader, I believe Joe is the candidate with the experience to step in on day one and get to work.”

Two other U.S. Representatives announced their endorsement Sunday night, including Chrissy Houlahan of Chester County, and Conor Lamb of Pittsburgh.

This announcement from Luria comes after voting in favor of impeaching President Trump last month.