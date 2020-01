VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a death investigation in the 5600 block of Summit Arch.

According to police, the call came in at 11:27 a.m. for a gunshot wound. They responded to Summit Arch, located in the Bayside neighborhood area, and found one adult dead on scene.

Several investigators are working the scene to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

No other details are available, and this is a developing story.