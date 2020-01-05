Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is working a crash that killed one person early Sunday morning.

According to police, the call came in at 2:51 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the intersection of Magruder Boulevard and Commander Shepard Boulevard, they found the crash victim dead at the scene.

The crash team is still investigating. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin.

Northbound Magruder Boulevard will be closed from Floyd Thompson Drive to Commander Shepard Boulevard while police investigate.

This is a developing story.