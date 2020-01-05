North Carolina woman shot after bullet flies through apartment wall

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) – Asheville police say a woman is in critical condition this morning after a bullet fired from a neighboring apartment hit her in the head.

Asheville police say at about noon on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2020, they responded to Hillcrest Apartments for a reported gunshot wound.

When police arrived they say they found a 19-year-old woman had been hit in the head by the bullet from an adjacent apartment.

She was taken to Mission Hospital and remains in critical condition but is stable.

Police say detectives executed a search warrant on the neighboring apartment and conducted a series of interviews throughout Saturday afternoon and night.

They say this investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it become available.