Man seriously injured in Portsmouth stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Portsmouth Saturday night.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in at 9:35 p.m. for the stabbing. When officers arrived to the 1500 block of London Boulevard, they found the man with a stab wound in his torso.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

There is currently no suspect information, and police say the investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.