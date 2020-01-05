Kirk Cousins earns first playoff win as Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in overtime

Posted 4:50 pm, January 5, 2020, by

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) – Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score. Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had two turnovers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.