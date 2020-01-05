× First Warning Forecast: Chilly, but sunny start to the work week

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Mostly sunny with gradually warming temperatures to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Overall, a pretty quiet weather day. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 30s overnight. A very similar day temperature-wise Tuesday. We are tracking a cold front that will approach and then cross the area overnight. This will bring rain chances by the afternoon and will ramp up overnight. Lows near 40.

Drying out and cooling down on Wednesday. Temperatures will actually struggle to get out of the 40s. This is actually seasonable for this time of year. Sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will be near 50 degrees, with temperatures warming to the mid 60s by Friday.

Rain chances will increase on Saturday with mild temperatures in the low 70s. A few morning showers possible on Sunday, then we’ll dry out with highs in the mid 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

