PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A woman was taken to the hospital after a collision between the car she was in and a Portsmouth Police cruiser.

Portsmouth Police confirm the crash happened near the intersection of High Street and Mount Vernon Avenue around 7:15 Saturday night.

A woman involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. The police officer was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.