Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools responds to wife’s controversial Facebook post

Posted 9:29 pm, January 4, 2020, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spencer is responding to a controversial Facebook post made by his wife that was circulating online over the weekend.

In the post, Spence’s wife, Krista Kuehne Spence, shared a photo of herself with the superintendent, and wrote “Happy New Year to all! I hope this year is a wonderful one filled with love and happiness for everyone … except for Trump; he can go and [partially redacted expletive] himself.”

Nad

Facebook post made by wife of VBCPS Superintendent (News 3 viewer submission) 

On Saturday, Dr. Spence addressed the post in a statement provided to News 3:

I understand some people are upset about a post my wife made on social media. I am rarely on Facebook, was not aware of the post, and was regrettably tagged without my knowledge. Her views are her own, and I apologize to those the post offended. Like everyone else, my wife is entitled to her opinion and I defend her right to free speech and self-expression. However we have discussed what this means for us as a family and for our community, and I am confident a situation like this won’t happen again.

My wife has chosen to deactivate her Facebook account, because photos of our children are being shared online in response to this posting.  I ask those who are sharing images of my children as a way to express their concern to desist immediately, as my children deserve better. Thank you.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.