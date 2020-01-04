Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools responds to wife’s controversial Facebook post

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spencer is responding to a controversial Facebook post made by his wife that was circulating online over the weekend.

In the post, Spence’s wife, Krista Kuehne Spence, shared a photo of herself with the superintendent, and wrote “Happy New Year to all! I hope this year is a wonderful one filled with love and happiness for everyone … except for Trump; he can go and [partially redacted expletive] himself.”

On Saturday, Dr. Spence addressed the post in a statement provided to News 3:

I understand some people are upset about a post my wife made on social media. I am rarely on Facebook, was not aware of the post, and was regrettably tagged without my knowledge. Her views are her own, and I apologize to those the post offended. Like everyone else, my wife is entitled to her opinion and I defend her right to free speech and self-expression. However we have discussed what this means for us as a family and for our community, and I am confident a situation like this won’t happen again. My wife has chosen to deactivate her Facebook account, because photos of our children are being shared online in response to this posting. I ask those who are sharing images of my children as a way to express their concern to desist immediately, as my children deserve better. Thank you.