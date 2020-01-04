Senior Alert issued for 2 missing Fairfax Co. seniors

FAIRFAX Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for two missing seniors on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department early Saturday morning.

According to a release from police, Delores S. Pierce and Preston C. Pierce were last seen driving together in a 2011 blue Ford Fusion on String Fellow Road in Fairfax County at 7 p.m. Friday. The vehicle’s plates, registered in Virginia, were XFV-9359.

Delores, 88, and Preston, 94, suffer from cognitive impairments, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety.

Delores is a black woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Preston is a black man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

At this time, police say it’s unknown what type of clothing they were wearing.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.